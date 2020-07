‘Es terrible cómo tratan a nuestra gente’

View this post on Instagram

Calling all skaterz, queers, ponx, darketxs, jóvenes, allies and accomplices of SELA. We are collaborating with SELA Defense @seladefense to host a queer skate rally from Salt Lake Park to HP City Hall. Our objective is to highlight the demands of SELA youth who have called for a FULL DISMANTLING of all SELA police departments. When you live in SELA, you’re not just from one city, you’re from ALL OF THEM. We are all too familiar with cops out here in Southeast LA. From being policed by a robot to SELA cops partnering with ICE to being brutalized by them, we have experienced it all. The young people have said ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We are tired of the continuous violence enacted on our neighbors and loved community members at the hands of the police who work in conjunction with city councils who allocate millions of dollars in funding for tools of militarization and surveillance. We have said ENOUGH of police presence in our communities where the police and elected officials would rather facilitate ICE stings than give us money to build community resources centers. We the young people of SELA have had ENOUGH with our elders and vulnerable community members living in fear of police violence. Join us on July 4th at 12pm as we begin our community efforts in DEFUNDING SELA POLICE DEPARTMENTS. bring ur skates, patinetas, pennies, ur old ass razor scooters, bicis, lo q sea. #DEFUNDSELAPOLICE #FUERALOSDESGRACIADOS