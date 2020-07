Confirman que el nieto de Elvis Presley se quitó la vida, su madre está destrozada

View this post on Instagram

Wow can't believe this young man has passed away. RIP Benjamin Keough ( Elvis Presley's grandson) I used to watch over the family back in 2010. Great kid, used to pick him up from clubs, or get them food a night. It truly was a bless working as security detail for the family. I always had to stop my self from looking at him for to long, he look just like young Elvis. REST IN PEASE. #elvispresley #benjaminkeough