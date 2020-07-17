CMB nombra campeón honorario a Bridger Walker, el niño que salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro

Esta semana se dio a conocer en redes sociales la heroica historia de Bridger Walker, un niño de 6 años de Cheyenne, Wyoming, quien puso en riesgo su vida al rescatar a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro y llevarse varias mordidas en la cara, las cuales necesitaron alrededor de 100 puntos de sutura.
My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
La historia se dio a conocer gracias a una publicación de Instagram de la tía de Walker y llegó hasta las máximas autoridades del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, quienes decidieron reconocer la valentía del pequeño y nombrarlo campeón honorario.
Bridger will receive a BELT for his bravery and heroism 🔰🔝https://t.co/cfEOQSMhnl
— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 16, 2020
Por medio del sitio oficial del CMB, Mauricio Sulaimán, presidente del organismo, dio a conocer que le enviarán una réplica del cinturón de campeón mundial a Bridger, así como una serie de regalos para él y para su hermana.
Además de la CMB, Robert Downey Jr. y Chris Evans, quienes interpretan a Iron Man y Capitán América en The Avengers, enviaron un mensaje al pequeño Bridger, reconociendo su valentía y el gran gesto que tuvo con su hermana.
