El secreto de Rosie Rivera para un matrimonio duradero

Before I met you, I’d talk to you. Monologues in my car on lonely nights after some fool hadn’t understood the treasure I was. I realize now, I was still the piece of coal under pressure for you. Thank God for refining me, thank God for the fire, thank God for the pressure. You are worth every moment that prepared me for you. Thank you for receiving, accepting and loving me… for me. I’m so blessed to be yours. Happy anniversary rey. Te amo. @abelsworship