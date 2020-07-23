Con un look gótico y un vestido transparente, Lucy Vives muestra su lado más sensual

En los últimos meses la modelo Lucy Vives se mostró muy preocupada por los problemas generados por la discriminación racial y el COVID-19; pero ahora la también activista ha vuelto a complacer a sus fans en Instagram con sexys fotos.
no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly
to panic is not to prevent to panic is not cautious or precautious. panic and hysteria are poisonous to us in times of fear and uncertainty. no humor, no faith, no peace, and no compassion is all i’ve witnessed when it comes to the COVID global health crisis we’re enduring. Panic has spread wider and quicker than the virus itself and we seem to be promoting it on every corner of media and commerce. • remembering the power of the mind and the psyche over our physical bodies is IMPERATIVE at a time like this. yes #washyourhands but please, WATCH YOUR MENTAL ! • pilas, la enfermedad también se atrae con la mente • estas serán las últimas fotos en blanco y negro por un rato, merecemos entrar de nuevo a el mundo en TECHNICOLOR 🌈 1. criatura, pintura, y el arte de la figura. Los Angeles, CA 2. el poder, el control .. El Aguante. New York City, NY 3. Mi Torso en algún Museo en Wisconsin circa 2016 4. Una mañanita en Madrid
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives mostró ahora un look gótico consistente en un largo vestido negro transparente y un búho en su mano. Uno de los mensajes que escribió fue “en un día lluvioso como hoy no merecemos búhos. Son demasiado cool para nosotros”.
me n this spectacled owl servin you LoOkS this tuesday.. cuz the truth is that spooky season is all year round when you’re a shadow monster… or if you have an owl like this • respect the iPhone flash used to light this• . gracias a el Aviario Nacional en Cartagena Colombia por ser un santuario para tantas especies de aves hermosas y varias en peligro de extinción… y muchos muy play que les encantó posarles muy sexy a @raulhiguera 📷• rauly, wherever you are, i love and miss you. • ph: @raulhiguera styling: @angel_yanez_couture hair /makeup : me and the rain. location: @aviarionacional
En sus publicaciones, Lucy Vives siempre comparte pensamientos y experiencias de acuerdo a los acontecimientos recientes, y el rebelarse ante lo establecido la ha hecho posar desnuda varias veces, dándole muchos seguidores en las redes sociales.
• excited to finally, personally announce this beautiful campaign. • from my ancestral home over in Medellin, brought to you by two incredibly strong women that left everything behind to follow their dream… i give you all @soulintimates … • when i started this whole adventure behind the camera, I had many versions of what my purpose was.. amongst them, a protest to the saturated portrayal of big asses and big tits in the nude, intimate and health media targeted towards women particularly in latin culture. this same phenomenon seemed to go hand in hand with the inmense popularity of breast implants, buttock augmentation and consmetic mutilation even at ages as young as 15 in young women in latin culture. this correlation isn’t a coincidence in my opinion, injecting unnatural matter into our breasts and and bodies to look like a certain shape is almost directly influenced by the media’s obession with showing one body type as the accepted norm for our beauty standards… this makes me proud to see my tiny ass plastered on a lingerie campaign back in my country 🙌🏽 • we are the endless possibilites of our societies• i wanna invite each of you to an opportunity to treat yourself 🍾 lingerie is about allowing ourselves to enjoy our intimate beauty ! it is truly work of the soul . 🕊 • Descuento del 25% para compras por www.soulintimates.com Válido hasta Agosto 1 de 2018 Con el código: LUCYVIVES •
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
