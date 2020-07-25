Jennifer López sorprende con una nueva selfie frente al espejo

Con esta imagen JLo, de 51 años, ha demostrado que gracias a ella la palabra envejecer tiene ahora un nuevo significado
Jennifer López.
Foto: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López celebró este 24 de julio su cumpleaños número 51 y hoy frente al espejo posa al natural, con leggings y sin maquillaje. Así, sorprendió nuevamente a sus fans demostrando que la palabra “envejecer” tiene un nuevo significado gracias a ella.

Este cumpleaños fue especial para JLo debido a la pandemia. Ya que hace un año ella estuvo de fiesta durante mucho tiempo celebrando junto a sus fans con su gira “It´s My Party”, debido a su fiesta de 50 años. Pero hoy el distanciamiento social la mantuvo junto a su familia.

Pero esto no evitó que sus fans alrededor del mundo le enviaran mensajes de cariño. Desde Turkia, Polonia, Brasil, Colombia, entre otros, sus seguidores se convirtieron en una cadena de amor para la “Diva del Bronx”.

