Amanece temblando en Los Ángeles

Following the M4.2 earthquake activity in the Greater Los Angeles area, LAFD is in citywide Emergency Earthquake Mode, according to protocol, with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling our ~470 square-mike jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs. Thus far, there are NO reports of any significant damage or injury in the city of Los Angeles. – – – #LAFD #earthquake #temblor #sanfernando #earthquakemode