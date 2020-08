Constance Nunes, la hermosa mecánica y conductora que te enamorará

View this post on Instagram

The first thing my dad ever taught me about cars was how to rebuild a carburetor….i remember i had a school project where i had to bring something in to show and teach the class about it….so my dad taught me the night before how to do it….i carried it to school in a big Victoria Secret box my mom had given me to use 😂 looking back i probably looked hilarious and i know for sure it wasn’t what my teacher was expecting….but I’m glad my dad never thought that because i was a girl i couldnt do “boy things” too….Whats the first thing you learned about cars? #constancenunes #carsbyconstance @edelbrockusa *and side note for all the people who have had negative comments lately in regards to how i look…my dad has also never equated me wearing mascara or doing my nails as me not being able to work on cars…he is smart enough to know that looks don’t have anything to do with skill 👍🏽