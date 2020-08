Becky Evans, la influencer de autos que impacta con su belleza y pasión por los coches

View this post on Instagram

NORMALITY ish? It’s been such a weird few months for everyone, and to be honest a couple of times it felt impossible to be able to get back on track with things. We are now heading back to work with @driftmasters.gp in August and it’s a real light at the end of the tunnel! I can’t wait to be back running around a racetrack having some fun on the mic. I guess what I wanted to say was if you’ve felt rough at times, trust me when I say I feel ya. But we’re nearly there ❤️