¿Cómo hacer estofado de frijoles para lograr una vida más larga?

View this post on Instagram

A true Blue Zones classic recipe that the team loves to make over and over again. This savory one-pot meal fuses the iconic flavors of Ikaria with the faintest hint of sweet fennel. As is customary in Ikaria, a small amount of olive oil is used to sauté the vegetables, then a generous drizzle finishes the dish. This practice is instinctively brilliant: Heat breaks down the oil, so saving most for a final drizzle assures its rich flavor and maximum health benefits. . . . . Full recipe below and at the link in our profile. INGREDIENTS ½ cup extra virgin olive oil 1 large red onion, finely chopped 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped 1 fennel bulb 1 cup (8 ounces) black eyed peas (with dried peas, bring to a boil, boil for 1 minute, remove from heat, cover and let sit for an hour. Drain, rinse, and use.) 1 large, firm ripe tomato, finely chopped 2 tsp tomato paste, diluted in ¼ cup water 2 bay leaves salt to taste 1 bunch dill, finely chopped DIRECTIONS Heat half the olive oil over medium heat and cook the onion, garlic, and fennel bulb stirring occasionally, until soft (about 12 minutes). Add the black-eyed peas and toss to coat in the oil. Add the tomato, tomato paste and enough water to cover the beans by about an inch. Add the bay leaves. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the black-eyed peas are about half way cooked. (Check after 40 minutes, but it may take over an hour.) Add the chopped dill and season with salt. Continue cooking until the black-eyed peas are tender. Remove, pour in remaining raw olive oil and serve. . https://www.bluezones.com/recipe/ikarian-longevity-stew-with-black-eyed-peas-recipe/ #bluezones #recipes #bluezoneslife #vegan #veganrecipe #recipevideo #feedfeed #thefeedfeedvegan