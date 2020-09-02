La estrella del fitness Kayla Itsines comparte su almuerzo de 5 minutos

Kayla Itsines es creadora del programa de entrenamiento Bikini Body Guide (BBG) que usan miles de mujeres de todo el mundo. Esta mujer al igual que otras personas, divide su tiempo entre el trabajo y el cuidado de la familia, con una bebé de un año es común tener los días bastante ocupados.
Los días ajetreados te pueden hacer caer en la tentación de comer cualquier bocadillo u ordenar comida. Pero hay recetas fáciles y equilibradas que te pueden sacar del apuro.
La reconocida estrella finess comparte lo que come en su almuerzo en los días atareados. Una preparación sencilla que solo te lleva 5 minutos. Es nutritiva y sobre todo llenadora.
Usa ingredientes frescos y deliciosos como el aguacate, la cebolla morada y el pepino que están listos en el refrigerador, también agrega arroz y atún. “Creo que agregar arroz y atún también es importante porque me ayuda a llenarme y me da energía para el día”, señala la australiana.
View this post on Instagram
[SWIPE] MY GO-TO LUNCH! This is what I eat for lunch on busy days, I usually have all of the ingredients in my fridge already so it's really quick to put together. It's full of fresh vegetables which is great but I find that adding rice and tuna is important too because helps to fill me up and give me energy for my day. Swipe across to see how I make it. 😋 I don't really measure anything haha but if you want to try it, follow this recipe: ✅ A handful of cherry tomatoes, chopped ✅ Half an avocado, chopped ✅ A quarter of a cucumber, chopped ✅ Red onion, thinly sliced ✅ A small can of tuna ✅ Half a cup of cooked rice ✅ A drizzle of balsamic glaze ✅ A drizzle of oil ✅ Salt & cracked pepper Throw everything into a bowl and it's ready to eat. This will literally take you less than 5 minutes to make!! #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome
La australiana no suele tomar medidas pero señala que esto es lo que necesitarás:
Almuerzo fit energético de 5 minutos
- Un puñado de tomates cherry, picados
- Medio aguacate, picado
- Un cuarto de pepino picado
- Un poco de cebolla morada, en rodajas finas
- Una lata pequeña de atún
- Media taza de arroz cocido
- Un chorrito de vinagre balsámico
- Un chorrito de aceite de oliva
- Sal y pimienta
La preparación es bastante sencilla, solo tienes que poner en un bowl los vegetales, el atún, el arroz, los aderezos, un poco de sal, de pimienta, integrar los elementos y ¡listo!
La fit girl es la reina del fitness que revolucionó con el programa Bikini Body Guide que se basa en entrenamientos de tan sólo 28 minutos, tres veces a la semana que se pueden hacer en casa o en el gimnasio. Ha hecho boot camps alrededor del mundo, en países como Londres, Nueva York, Los Ángeles, Dubái y Singapur.
Su entrenamiento ha sido realizado por famosas celebridades, como la actriz Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy y 27 Bodas) que compartió cómo el programa le ayudó a recuperar la figura tras el nacimiento de su hijo Joshua.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders! Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere! I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss @rachparcell and the before and after pics she shared after taking the #bbg challenge. I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I found a fantastic app called #sweat that features several different #bbg programs you can choose from and makes it incredibly easy to do anywhere, which for me means in my bedroom at home! I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!
Recibe gratis recetas y tips de alimentación saludable diariamente en tu email