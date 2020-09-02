La estrella del fitness Kayla Itsines comparte su almuerzo de 5 minutos

View this post on Instagram

[SWIPE] MY GO-TO LUNCH! ⁣ This is what I eat for lunch on busy days, I usually have all of the ingredients in my fridge already so it's really quick to put together. It's full of fresh vegetables which is great but I find that adding rice and tuna is important too because helps to fill me up and give me energy for my day.⁣ ⁣ Swipe across to see how I make it. 😋 ⁣ ⁣ I don't really measure anything haha but if you want to try it, follow this recipe:⁣ ✅ A handful of cherry tomatoes, chopped⁣ ✅ Half an avocado, chopped⁣ ✅ A quarter of a cucumber, chopped⁣ ✅ Red onion, thinly sliced⁣ ✅ A small can of tuna⁣ ✅ Half a cup of cooked rice⁣ ✅ A drizzle of balsamic glaze⁣ ✅ A drizzle of oil⁣ ✅ Salt & cracked pepper⁣ ⁣ Throw everything into a bowl and it's ready to eat. This will literally take you less than 5 minutes to make!!⁣ ⁣ #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome