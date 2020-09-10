Kim Kardashian exhibe sus piernas y caderas con un estrecho bodysuit

Kim Kardashian volvió a encender Instagram y arrasó con los likes gracias a unas nuevas fotos de alto impacto.
Hace unas horas, la esposa de Kanye West se dejó admirar posando para la cámara, vestida con un ajustado bodysuit blanco que exhibió sus piernas y caderas debido a que en la parte baja es demasiado estrecho.
“NOW AVAILABLE: @SKIMS Special Anniversary Drop! 4 new shapewear styles, a new color, and a restock of our classic styles that have become your go-to for comfortable and smoothing support. Shop now at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75”, escribió la socialité al pie de las instantáneas que ya superan más de un millon y medio de ‘me gusta’.
(Desliza para ver las fotos)
Previamente, Kim también causó revuelo al modelar junto a sus hermanas Kourtney y Khloé, para anunciar su nueva colección de fragancias.
I’m so excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds II Collection by Kourtney x Kim x Khloé!!! We are so grateful that our first Diamonds Collection was so well received and for this newest one, we collectively wanted the diamonds to be a bit more rich, sultry and sensual. Each of the jewel tone colors ruby, emerald & sapphire are unique to each sister and have a symbolic meaning that we really gravitated to and found inspiring. I’ve always loved the deep green color of an emerald stone and how it symbolizes love, prosperity and healing. My scent itself is musky and rich but still has those sweet white floral notes that I naturally always go to. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these new scents are! Shop the new #KKWDIAMONDS fragrances on Friday, 09.18 at 12PM PT at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM
