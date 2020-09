Miles de autos clásicos mueren quemados en los incendios de California

View this post on Instagram

A home burns as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire spreads through the area while flames engulf mobile homes burning at the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa in Napa, California. The fire is zero percent contained. August 18, 2020