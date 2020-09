Estas esculturas de cera derritiéndose en Florida son para alertar del cambio climático

View this post on Instagram

Our Orlando statues are up at Orlando City Hall! ⁠ ⁠ Tune into our Facebook Live NOW to hear from our Executive Director Yoca-Arditi Rocha, Co-Founder and Trustee of the @volofoundation Thais Lopez Vogel, City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Florida State Representative Anna V. Eskamani. ⁠ ⁠ These melting statues will reveal a poignant message about the impact of the climate crisis on Florida. Stay tuned to learn more.⁠ ⁠ Link to our Facebook Live in our bio! #flclimatecrisis