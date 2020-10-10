“Llamado a todas las hipócritas” dice Lucy Vives, al mismo tiempo que se quita la ropa y se queda en pantys

Lucy Vives ha vuelto a la carga con su personalidad polémica, y con publicaciones en las que, sin ataduras, asume su faceta de activista, defendiendo a las mujeres y promoviendo el empoderamiento de las mismas.
View this post on Instagram
narguila , lectura, y okay now that i have your attention, the march this saturday is incredibly important. new orleans, it’s your chance to show up and demonstrate what a united community looks like. we pull up for mardi gras, we pull up for the red dress run, for jazz fest, southern decadence and st. patty’s. where are we for our minority brothers n sisters?! where are we for the family of ANOTHER black man in OUR community gunned down and murdered by Lafayette PD with no consequence. trayford pellerin’s family will be with us on saturday and they deserve to see and feel our solidarity in the ongoing fight against racial and systemic violence. we all live in the intersection of oppression , i need your voice out there tomorrow , i need you to join me and all the incredible organizations joining together because this is one fight , one cause, and one body. the words of local artist @mynameisphlegm are still my motivation and should be yours “EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT NEW ORLEANS IS BECAUSE OF BLACK PEOPLE” see you tomorrow #justicefortrayfordpellerin #blm #neworleans
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives publicó ahora en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía en la que luce su cuerpo y posa junto a una fuente usando tan sólo unas pantys blancas. Quizá debido a ciertos comentarios que han hecho a las imágenes que comparte, fue muy directa al escribir el mensaje: “⚠️ LLAMADO A TODAS LAS HIPÓCRITAS: lárguense p’al carajo. les doy un minuto pa que se traguen el botón de Unfollow. ciao 👏🏽”.
Lucy ya rebasa en su cuenta de esa red social los 723 mil seguidores, y a sus 24 años constantemente da a conocer su postura sobre ciertos temas del acontecer social, además de darse tiempo para compartir tanto sensuales imágenes como estudios fotográficos en los que modela ropa.
View this post on Instagram
i wanted to ask you… i wanted to ask you so badly.. -have you fallen in love with you yet? .. the raw and the bloody you? do you want to? • but i kept my mouth shut.. i was scared to tell you i loved me. i guess i didn’t want you to take it that way.. the way it sounds.. because i promise im not a narcissist, or selfish like that.. but it’s true, i loved me. it’s the only reason i was still there, the only reason im here. it’s the reason i drag my ass out of bed every morning and look in the mirror n say “you’re fucking resilient. you are health and light and an instrument of the universe. you are worthy to be yourself”. i was scared to tell you that i didnt need you .. n that i had me. 📸 @rubenvega_ gracias por esta mañanita en madrid. por la luz, el cafecito y gracias a la fruta fresca.
