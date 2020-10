Instalan altar del Día de Muertos en el Downtown de Los Ángeles para honrar a fallecidos del 2020

View this post on Instagram

It was such an incredible process and honor to pay my respects to the community that have transitioned into the spirit world. I honored the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kobe and Gigi, Andres Guardado, and many community loved ones. ——————————————————This Day of the Dead altar honors the lives of spirits who were resilient, courageous, and loved. May we be inspired by our ancestors to bring more peace, love, compassion and continued hope for this challenging time for the living. ——————————————————Thank you to @verdesusy and @xicalegaspy for your laughter, prayers, energy, and ayuda. ———————————————————Thank you to the artists at @shg1970 in the 70’s who started celebrating Day of the Dead here in Los Angeles and who continue this community tradition and celebration. #dayofthedead #altars #ofrenda #bipoc #dalilapaolamendez