Lucy Vives promueve el voto tocando la guitarra y usando una tanga negra

View this post on Instagram

narguila , lectura, y okay now that i have your attention, the march this saturday is incredibly important. new orleans, it’s your chance to show up and demonstrate what a united community looks like. we pull up for mardi gras, we pull up for the red dress run, for jazz fest, southern decadence and st. patty’s. where are we for our minority brothers n sisters?! where are we for the family of ANOTHER black man in OUR community gunned down and murdered by Lafayette PD with no consequence. trayford pellerin’s family will be with us on saturday and they deserve to see and feel our solidarity in the ongoing fight against racial and systemic violence. we all live in the intersection of oppression , i need your voice out there tomorrow , i need you to join me and all the incredible organizations joining together because this is one fight , one cause, and one body. the words of local artist @mynameisphlegm are still my motivation and should be yours “EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT NEW ORLEANS IS BECAUSE OF BLACK PEOPLE” see you tomorrow #justicefortrayfordpellerin #blm #neworleans