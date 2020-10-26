Lucy Vives promueve el voto tocando la guitarra y usando una tanga negra

Lucy Vives siempre busca la manera de atraer a sus fans con sus sensuales fotos en Instagram, y ahora lo hizo con una en la que se muestra posando en una ventana, tocando la guitarra y usando una tanga de color negro.
El objetivo de la hija del cantante Carlos Vives era promover el voto; Lucy -quien siempre se ha dicho modelo y activista- lo reflejó en el comentario junto a la foto, que simplemente es la palabra “vota”.
Sin embargo, ese post en Instagram de Lucy Vives también fue objeto de polémica. Tras otro mensaje que publicó (“¡Sí! Rechacen al payaso”) algunos interpretaron que se trataba de Donald Trump y escribieron “Entonces ¿por qué lo apoyabas en Twitter?”, pero la modelo no respondió esos cuestionamientos.
