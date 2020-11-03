Sienna, hija de Carlos Ponce, comparte con valentía su lucha contra la depresión y la ansiedad

“La salud mental es algo con lo que he luchado y he estado en la oscuridad demasiadas veces”, con estas palabras Sienna Ponce, hija del actor y cantante Carlos Ponce confiesa con gran valentía que lucha, desde hace años, contra la depresión y la ansiedad.
La joven de 18 años, quien fue adoptada junto a su hermana gemela Savannah por Ponce y su ex esposa Verónica Rubio, le dio una entrevista exclusiva a People en Español, donde habló, por primera vez de su lucha.
Rubio compartió en la revista que la señal que le marcó el camino de que su hija estaba teniendo una crisis de salud mental, fue cuando un día de septiembre despertó y vio que, durante la madrugada, Sienna se había rapado la cabeza.
Su angustia era pensar qué podía hacer su hija durante la madrugada sin ella enterarse lo que estaba pasando. Aunque llevan muchos años separados, Carlos Ponce le dijo a People que ellos son un equipo por sus hijos y que ambos actúan en consecuencia.
Sin embargo, los papás de Sienna coinciden que el gran apoyo de la joven de 18 años, es su hermana gemela Savannah, nacidas en Rusia y adoptadas por los Ponce-Rubio, pues son inseparables.
“Es muy difícil ver la luz al final del túnel, cuando aun estás la oscuridad, pero lo estoy logrando y quiero ayudar a otras personas a que lo logren también”, le dice Sienna a la revista.
Con unas fotos tomadas por su hermana, Savannah, quien heredó la pasión por las cámaras de su madre, Sienna no solo reveló su verdad en la revista, sino también en su cuenta de Instagram, donde contó que está lista para escribir su historia y que si con eso logra que por lo menos una vida se salve, sabrá que valió hacerlo.
“… Para aquellos que luchan esta noche o que han estado luchando, les estoy hablando ahora. Sé que muchas cosas no tienen sentido en este momento y tal vez la vida no parezca lo mejor para ti, pero sigue adelante. ¡Sigue luchando esas batallas! Mira, todavía estoy luchando contra las mías y créeme, tengo días en los que no sé qué camino quiero tomar. Pero las decisión que tomé es seguir adelante, es por eso que estoy aquí hoy. Si me hubieras dicho hace unos meses que haría esto, no te habría creído ni un poco”, dice parte de su post en Instagram.
When I got the offer to write and be a part of this, I made it a priority. I’m writing my story and if me sharing my story saves a life then I’ll jump right to it! I want to be the speaker and the writer of my story, not anyone else. Mental health to me is something I’ve struggled with and I’ve been in the dark way too many times. It’s not easy and I’m still learning, but it’ll get better. I’ve been there when I see all these posts about positive thoughts or you’ll get there and it doesn’t help. So to those struggling tonight or who have been struggling, I’m talking to you right now. I know a lot of things don’t make sense right now and maybe life doesn’t seem the thing for you, but keep going. Keep fighting those battles! Look I’m still fighting mine and trust me I have days where I don’t know what path I want to take. But the choices I’ve made to keep going, is why I’m here today. If you told me a few months ago that I would be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you one bit. But I fought, and I chose to keep going whether it meant things I just wasn’t in the mood to do! 💚 To spread support on this post, myself included, let’s share a “💚 and keep going” for those who’ve have struggled with this, have lost family members or are currently struggling! Let’s make this about them and spread love! 💚 And super thank you to @peopleenespanol for giving me a platform and allowing me this opportunity! #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #endthestigma #love #family #mentalhealthrecovery #mentalhealthadvocate #advocate #depression #anxiety #therapy #coping #learning #dark #live #chooselife #warrior #fighting #the #good #fight #struggling #magazine #lift #people #up #recovery #recoveryispossible #recoverywarrior
Sienna pide a todos los que compartan su historia, o se sumen a su lucha, que usen un corazón de color verde y sigan adelante.
