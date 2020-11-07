Las reacciones de LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe y más atletas al triunfo de Joe Biden

El candidato presidencial demócrata Joe Biden se convertirá en el presidente de Estados Unidos después de que la victoria en Pensilvania lo ayudara a alcanzar los 270 votos electorales necesarios para ganar.
Biden derrotó al presidente Donald Trump, quien se postulaba para la reelección. También ganó otros estados clave como Michigan y Wisconsin.
Además, la senadora de California Kamala Harris, se convertirá en la primera mujer vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos.
Figuras deportivas notables, como LeBron James de los Lakers y la estrella de la Selección Nacional Femenina de Estados Unidos, Megan Rapinoe, fueron a Twitter para expresar sus opiniones sobre el presidente electo.
😉 @morethanavote 👑 pic.twitter.com/n6kmG12H1X
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG 🇺🇸
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020
Glad we got at least one thing right this year! https://t.co/FZNSgqdXdC
— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) November 7, 2020
YESSSIRRRR!!! WE DID IT!!! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/270HC9rzR3 pic.twitter.com/aKTMVRltKz
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 7, 2020
Our President and VP!!!! pic.twitter.com/hNp3UUiv5o
— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 7, 2020
YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!!
— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020
I was going to tweet something really petty and vicious about Trump losing. I had a gif prepared & everything in my drafts. But as @MichelleObama said- when they go low, we go high 🙌🏾 Congrats to President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris. 74 days until inauguration 🇺🇸
— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) November 7, 2020
Yes I’m posting this Again because for the 1st time EVEEEEER we have a Black Woman as our VP👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Representation Matters on so many levels…. Tears of Joy! Congrats Madam Elect VP @KamalaHarris 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T05dmTMsBg
— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) November 7, 2020
