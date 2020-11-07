Las reacciones de LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe y más atletas al triunfo de Joe Biden

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

El candidato presidencial demócrata Joe Biden se convertirá en el presidente de Estados Unidos después de que la victoria en Pensilvania lo ayudara a alcanzar los 270 votos electorales necesarios para ganar.

Biden derrotó al presidente Donald Trump, quien se postulaba para la reelección. También ganó otros estados clave como Michigan y Wisconsin.

Además, la senadora de California Kamala Harris, se convertirá en la primera mujer vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos.

Figuras deportivas notables, como LeBron James de los Lakers y la estrella de la Selección Nacional Femenina de Estados Unidos, Megan Rapinoe, fueron a Twitter para expresar sus opiniones sobre el presidente electo.

President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG 🇺🇸 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

Glad we got at least one thing right this year! https://t.co/FZNSgqdXdC — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) November 7, 2020

Our President and VP!!!! pic.twitter.com/hNp3UUiv5o — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 7, 2020

YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) November 7, 2020

I was going to tweet something really petty and vicious about Trump losing. I had a gif prepared & everything in my drafts. But as @MichelleObama said- when they go low, we go high 🙌🏾 Congrats to President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris. 74 days until inauguration 🇺🇸 — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) November 7, 2020