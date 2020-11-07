ÚLTIMA HORA
JOE BIDEN GANA LA ELECCIÓN PRESIDENCIAL

Las reacciones de LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe y más atletas al triunfo de Joe Biden

'King' James no ocultó su emoción

LeBron James.
Foto: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El candidato presidencial demócrata Joe Biden se convertirá en el presidente de Estados Unidos después de que la victoria en Pensilvania lo ayudara a alcanzar los 270 votos electorales necesarios para ganar.

Biden derrotó al presidente Donald Trump, quien se postulaba para la reelección. También ganó otros estados clave como Michigan y Wisconsin.

Además, la senadora de California Kamala Harris, se convertirá en la primera mujer vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos.

Figuras deportivas notables, como LeBron James de los Lakers y la estrella de la Selección Nacional Femenina de Estados Unidos, Megan Rapinoe, fueron a Twitter para expresar sus opiniones sobre el presidente electo.

