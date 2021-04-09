Recopilación: Los 20 equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus condolencias ante el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe

El Duque de Edimburgo falleció este viernes a sus 99 años de edad. Todos los clubes de la máxima división del fútbol inglés emitieron su conmiseración a la familia real británica

Recopilación: Los 20 equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus condolencias ante el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe
El duque de Edimburgo inauguró el estadio de Emirates en el año 2006.
Foto: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Wilson Flórez

El príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, falleció este viernes 9 de abril a sus 99 años de edad. La noticia ha trascendido en todo el mundo y ha tenido millones de reacciones. Los 20 equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus condolencias a través de las redes sociales. Cada uno de los equipos de la máxima división del fútbol inglés, dedicó unas breves líneas ante la noticia.

A lo largo de los años, el duque de Edimburgo  no mostró  un interés desmedido por los eventos deportivos y, más específicamente, por el fútbol. No obstante, el príncipe Felipe siempre estuvo ligado a los grandes eventos deportivos de su país.

 

Su presencia junto a la Reina enaltecían los eventos a los que asistían. Hasta su retiro de la vida pública en 2017, Felipe estuvo en tres acontecimientos importantes en el mundo del “deporte rey”.

El duque de Edimburgo observó desde la grada de Wembley, cómo los ingleses se coronaban campeones del mundo con uno de los goles más polémicos de la historia. Fue en 1966 cuando Alemania perdió la final de la Copa del Mundo ante Inglaterra con la controvertida anotación de Georgia Hurst.

 

El príncipe Felipe tuvo la oportunidad de saludar a unas leyendas del balompié como Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Gordon Banks, entre otros.

 

El duque de Edimburgo fue elegido presidente honorífico de la Federación de Fútbol Inglesa entre los años 1957 y 1959.

El príncipe Felipe tuvo la responsabilidad de inaugurar uno de los estadios más modernos del Reino Unido. Emirates,  el nuevo hogar del Arsenal que sustituyó a Highbury en 2006.

ARCHIVADO EN:

Duque de Edimburgo Premier League principe felipe

Qué cocinar hoy

Cómo hacer salsa de tamarindo (ligeramente picante)

Cómo hacer salsa de tamarindo (ligeramente picante)

La salsa de tamarindo es 4 en 1, porque la puedes usar para marinar, sazonar, aderezar o para taquear tus comidas favoritas y aquí te contamos cómo hacerla.

Noticias