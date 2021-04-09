Recopilación: Los 20 equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus condolencias ante el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

El príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, falleció este viernes 9 de abril a sus 99 años de edad. La noticia ha trascendido en todo el mundo y ha tenido millones de reacciones. Los 20 equipos de la Premier League expresaron sus condolencias a través de las redes sociales. Cada uno de los equipos de la máxima división del fútbol inglés, dedicó unas breves líneas ante la noticia.

Manchester United lamenta el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo. Nuestro más sentido pésame a toda la familia real en este difícil momento. https://t.co/CUIXSNMpAa pic.twitter.com/vCFHZqjhE9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) April 9, 2021

O Manchester City estende suas sinceras condolências à Família Real após a triste notícia de que Sua Alteza Real, o Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edimburgo faleceu aos 99 anos. — Manchester City (@ManCityPT) April 9, 2021

Everyone at West Ham United has been left deeply saddened by Prince Philip’s passing and would like to express sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family at this time.https://t.co/ST0qCAIOpI — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 9, 2021

A lo largo de los años, el duque de Edimburgo no mostró un interés desmedido por los eventos deportivos y, más específicamente, por el fútbol. No obstante, el príncipe Felipe siempre estuvo ligado a los grandes eventos deportivos de su país.

Everyone at Leicester City is saddened to learn that His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. https://t.co/vAGjEmCts6 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 9, 2021

Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 9, 2021

As a mark of respect, Liverpool Football Club will mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, by flying club flags at half-mast. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AdR6Rv78Sc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2021

Su presencia junto a la Reina enaltecían los eventos a los que asistían. Hasta su retiro de la vida pública en 2017, Felipe estuvo en tres acontecimientos importantes en el mundo del “deporte rey”.

The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family following the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/LY1GmXrxWn — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 9, 2021

All at Aston Villa are saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 9, 2021

Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family, following the sad news of Prince Philip's passing. https://t.co/41zlWPSHnx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 9, 2021

El duque de Edimburgo observó desde la grada de Wembley, cómo los ingleses se coronaban campeones del mundo con uno de los goles más polémicos de la historia. Fue en 1966 cuando Alemania perdió la final de la Copa del Mundo ante Inglaterra con la controvertida anotación de Georgia Hurst.

Our sincere condolences go out to The Royal Family following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. We will be joining our fellow clubs in holding a minute's silence and wearing black armbands as a mark of respect in our next fixture. https://t.co/JebPlNyM2N — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 9, 2021

We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 9, 2021

We join the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. https://t.co/Y8P6TJlr9t — Wolves (@Wolves) April 9, 2021

El príncipe Felipe tuvo la oportunidad de saludar a unas leyendas del balompié como Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Gordon Banks, entre otros.

Burnley Football Club joins the nation in mourning the loss of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/CusLky3KIx — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 9, 2021

We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip earlier today. Our thoughts go out to Her Majesty The Queen and all of the Royal Family. https://t.co/SPxbrGxyuh — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 9, 2021

Everyone at #NUFC is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. https://t.co/LVJlLAUA6L pic.twitter.com/F3shFP1G8D — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 9, 2021

El duque de Edimburgo fue elegido presidente honorífico de la Federación de Fútbol Inglesa entre los años 1957 y 1959.

Everyone at Fulham is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family. https://t.co/0WZgAGGSAm — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 9, 2021

We extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, FA President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. — Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2021

West Bromwich Albion is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. https://t.co/d1YtFGWtSt — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 9, 2021

El príncipe Felipe tuvo la responsabilidad de inaugurar uno de los estadios más modernos del Reino Unido. Emirates, el nuevo hogar del Arsenal que sustituyó a Highbury en 2006.

It was with deep regret that we have learnt today of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2021