Adiós a los rizos de oro: el nuevo look del Pibe Valderrama dejó boquiabiertos a sus fans

With a son with hair like that, I felt I had no option but to indulge my vicarious tendencies before he’s old enough to decide for himself that he’d rather dress as Spiderman.



Happy Halloween from @PibeValderramaP 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/jBFmO9KL6e— Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) October 31, 2021