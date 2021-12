NFT: Ya puedes crear tus propios tokens coleccionables en Shopify

Big news! Our NFT app for @shopify built on @flow_blockchain is now live! Mint, sell and manage NFTs on your Shopify storefront in one simple-to-use app.



Shout out to @infiniteobjects and @BreakingT for their support in developing the app!https://t.co/uV7V4i2I8M pic.twitter.com/djvzg3IGl3