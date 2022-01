Presidente Joe Biden nomina otra vez a sheriff hispano de Texas para ser director de ICE

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez nominated a second time for ICE director post | https://t.co/ra52zj0432 https://t.co/JGxEaeclWO – Excited to hear that @POTUS has renominated our @SheriffEd_HCSO to lead #ICE. I hate to see him go but excited to see him serve us on a National level! pic.twitter.com/QAfFT2MmAa