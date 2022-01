Hallan en un auto restos óseos de una mujer que desapareció en 2002 con sus hijos pequeños

"Everybody deserves to be found."



At 11 on @WLWT: Delhi Officer Heather Taylor's first interview since cracking a cold case wide open. Her motivation was bringing a family closure. Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two kids disappeared in 2002. Taylor started investigating this year. pic.twitter.com/2KdhJLX5Pb— Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) October 20, 2021