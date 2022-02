La familia del niño hispano asesinado en Mount Hope realiza concentración para exigir justicia

My heart is broken. Today, I visited the family of Erick Balanzar Loeza. Erick is the 14 y/o who was tragically shot and killed in Mt Hope on Monday. Erick was more than a victim of gun violence — he was a son, brother, and student. He had hopes, dreams, and life ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/q5nbOSUZB5— Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (@SeanEloRiveraD9) February 5, 2022