EE.UU., Canadá y aliados europeos acuerdan eliminar a bancos rusos de red financiera SWIFT

Grateful to all our partners I talked today – 🇨🇦, 🇵🇱, 🇱🇹, 🇱🇻, 🇪🇪, 🇳🇱, 🇨🇿, 🇸🇰, 🇸🇮, 🇹🇩, 🇸🇪, 🇨🇭, 🇱🇺, @EU_Commission 🇪🇺! Appreciate your support and real help in this dark time. Ukrainian people will never forget this! Keep holding the line! We are on our land!