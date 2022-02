¡De locura! La estrategia de “Canelo” Álvarez para ganar $160 millones de dólares este año

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he's already in talks with Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso to extend their two-fight deal with a third 2022 bout in December. Dmitry Bivol is May 7th, Gennady Golovkin III is Sept 17th, then potentially Ilunga Makabu or John Ryder in the UK. [@IFLTV]— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 26, 2022