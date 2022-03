El hispano que asesinó a sus hijas en iglesia de Sacramento tenía antecedentes por violencia doméstica y agresión a un oficial de policía

This is the man who shot & killed his three daughters last night before turning the gun on himself – David Mora Rojas.



He also shot & killed 59 year old Nathaniel Kong who was said to have been the liaison for a public visitation for Rojas to see his daughters. pic.twitter.com/nlj1CGbDOK— FOX 40's Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) March 1, 2022