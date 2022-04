Niña de 3 años murió tras ser arrastrada por el río en cascada de Carolina del Norte

Sheri Newswanger Wiki

Sheri Newswanger Biography

Who was Sheri Newswanger?

Keith and Sheri Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, said Nevaeh Jade had been playing in the sandwhen she fell into Whitewater Falls in Northhttps://t.co/GyCoxuvnwc pic.twitter.com/pxoU8kcUrM