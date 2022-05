Los dos niños que murieron en incendio de Galveston eran hijos de un bombero; el padre logró escaparse con su vida  

A medical examiner has identified the kids who died in the Galveston house fire Saturday as 2-year-old Logan Hones and 3-year-old Jade.

Their father, who was able to escape the fire, has been identified as a Galveston Fire Department firefighter.



