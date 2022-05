Combatiente ucraniano atrapado en planta siderúrgica de Mariúpol pide ayuda a Elon Musk

#Mariupol – 🇺🇦 Commander of the 36th separate marine brigade, Major Serhiy Volina, wrote to @Pontifex, pleading for help saving people.



"I'm sure you've never seen anything like what's happening in Mariupol now. It is what hell on earth looks like."



credit: @ukrpravda_news pic.twitter.com/vou7tp6H4K