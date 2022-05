Oficial de LAPD muere después de sufrir una “lesión espinal catastrófica” durante un ejercicio de entrenamiento

(1 of 2) Tragedy struck & we have lost one of our own to a training accident that occurred this past Thursday at our Elysian Park Academy. Despite the valiant efforts of his classmates and the medical staff at USCMD, Officer Houston Tipping could not recover. pic.twitter.com/UxT2PAky5T— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) May 30, 2022