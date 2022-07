Autoridades están en la búsqueda de dos sospechosos acusados de agredir sexualmente a tres mujeres en las calles de Nueva York

🚨WANTED for a CRIMINAL SEXUAL ACT PATTERN: Recognize him? On two separate incidents on 7/6/22 between 4 AM & 5 AM, near Central Park West & W. 82 St, this man sexually assaulted two women before fleeing to E. 4 St on an e-bike. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/OLWiDX2pFF