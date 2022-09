China desarrolla misil torpedo supersónico que puede ir a 2.5 veces la velocidad del sonido

China is developing supersonic torpedo-missile that can fly at 33,000ft AND underwater: The 16.4 feet missile will be able to go as fast as 2.5 times the speed of sound at about 32,800 feet for 124 miles before diving and skimming across the waves for up… https://t.co/veivThrTk7 pic.twitter.com/EFIkZ7d7Mi