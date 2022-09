Coalición de abogados anuncia una jornada para ayudar a tramitar la ciudadanía

The citizenship process can be confusing. On #AILACitizenshipDay Sept. 17, @AILANational Chapters are joining @NALEO and @npnewamericans to assist you every step of the way.



Call or send a text message to 888-839-8682 to verify eligibility. Or visit: https://t.co/to1QarUeiQ pic.twitter.com/iImerSuSOH