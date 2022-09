Golovkin duro contra el Canelo: “Si ustedes son verdaderos fans del boxeo, saben quién es el campeón”

4 of the last 5 victories for GGG were by KO… Could he get the long-awaited knockout over Canelo tomorrow? 👀



Watch #CaneloGGG3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv (excl. MX, KZ & LATAM) | DAZN PPV in US, CA, UK, IRE, AUS & NZ pic.twitter.com/3uAuo1jVS3