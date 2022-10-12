Nancy Pelosi to Latino voters: “This November, the strength of our families is on the ballot”

Exclusiva

For centuries, America has been blessed by vibrant, diverse, entrepreneurial Latino communities.

From those whose roots predate our founding to immigrants embracing their new home, generations of Latinos have made America more American – with strong values of faith and family, courage and optimism.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize the importance of ensuring that Latino families – and all of America’s families – remain strong. And we do so informed and inspired by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

This means the safety and education of our children. The security of a paycheck for parents. The health and dignity of grandparents. The promise of a path to the American Dream.

That’s why Democrats in Congress have put forth a bold vision of putting People Over Politics: lower costs, better-paying jobs and safer communities, while insisting on justice, equity and inclusion.

To lower costs for families, we enacted the American Rescue Plan: with a Child Tax Credit that helped families pay their bills and with needed relief for our small businesses. Now, our new Inflation Reduction Act is slashing health insurance premiums, prescription drug prices and energy bills. And we’re fighting to do more.

At the same time, Democrats’ Rescue Plan has powered the strongest job creation in modern times: getting money in people’s pockets, vaccines in arms, parents back to work and children back to school. We furthered this progress in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, putting Americans to work rebuilding our nation with environmental justice. And our new CHIPS and Science law opens the doors to good-paying careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics: recruiting from long underserved communities across the country to build equity and a workforce reflecting America’s beautiful diversity.

Meanwhile, Democrats are focused on safer communities for all. We’re funding local police so they can take on violent crime, while improving effectiveness and accountability. This summer, the President signed a landmark new law to reduce gun crime by getting firearms out of dangerous hands – and the House passed a bill to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban.

This is what a Democratic Congress is fighting for – and it stands in stark contrast to Republicans’ extreme, MAGA agenda.

On immigration: while Democrats stand for humane, responsible border management and comprehensive reform, Republicans are embracing anti-immigrant cruelty.

On voting rights: while Democrats are defending democracy, Republicans are seeking to silence the voices of communities of color and nullify our elections.

On health care: while Democrats are lowering costs and strengthening Medicare, Republicans want to raise seniors’ drug prices and punish women’s health freedom.

This November, the strength of our families is on the ballot – and the difference between the parties is crystal clear. Democrats are For The People. Republicans are for their own political power.

Our nation’s diverse, vibrant Latino communities will play a decisive role in determining our path forward. And together, we can build a future where parents can provide for their families, the people can determine the destiny of our Democracy, and every child can chase the American Dream.