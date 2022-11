VIDEO: científica se salva por un segundo de caer en las fauces de un tiburón

We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki’s enthusiasm to greet @ocean.ramsey 😂 Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up. @oneoceandiving the safety diver is always the first person in the water and the last person out and the one responsible for respectfully evaluating the sharks behavior before inviting others into the water 💙 Glad I ended up turning on the @gopro and my @canonusa camera before we got in @oneoceandiving so we have this moment to share and appreciate 🦈 Watch @oceanramsey last two posts to see Nikki’s behavior prior to this moment which left Ocean laughing more than surprised. Glad to see these lady sharks offshore. Learn more and dive with a professional shark safety guide @oneoceandiving or learn more from @oceanramsey book “What you should know about sharks.” 📚 I am a professional: do not attempt. #sharks #shark This is NOT a #sharkattack #learnaboutsharks #helpsavesharks #faith