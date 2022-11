Dani Alves es investigado en Brasil por un presunto ingreso irregular de más de un millón de dólares

At the age of 30, he won the Confederations Cup

At 36, he won the Copa America with Brazil and was named best player of the competition

At 38, he won the Olympic Games with Brazil

At 39 years old, he is called up for the 2022 World Cup with Brazil

Dani Alves: legend!😍 pic.twitter.com/Np4LVSjnMa— Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoalUS) November 13, 2022