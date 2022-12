Cerrar la brecha y construir una economía que funcione para todos: un comité del Congreso propone cómo lograrlo

"My hope is that this brings us together around economic issues, but just as importantly, that it brings us a sense of commonality," @FairGrowthCmte Chairman Jim Himes told @MSNBC's @AlexWitt this afternoon.



Check out what he had to say about the film below ⬇️🎞 pic.twitter.com/eCOIdMo0zh— Grit & Grace: The Fight for the American Dream (@GritandGrace) December 3, 2022