Critics Choice Awards 2023: Diego Luna nominado a mejor actor en una serie dramática

El actor mexicano Diego Luna fue nominado a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en la categoría de Mejor Actor en serie drama, por su participación en la serie “Andor”.

Luna junto a Ismael Cruz Córdova (Quien estuvo en “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) son los únicos latinos que han logrado tener ese reconocimiento.

Diego Luna se medirá con Jeff Bridges y Bob Odenkirk, además el mexicano ha sido una sorpresa para muchos.

Los Critics Choise Awards 2023 se realizará el 15 de enero en Los Ángeles y esta sería su 28° entrega.

La expansión del universo de “Star Wars” junto a Diego Luna es un proyecto que contiene los elementos más característicos de la saga original, como lo son los Jedi o las inolvidables espadas láser; es por ello, que el público la ha aceptado con los brazos abiertos y muy bien valorada por los críticos.

Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023

Mejor serie de drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Mejor serie limitada (MINISERIE)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Mejor película para televisión

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama