Critics Choice Awards 2023: Diego Luna nominado a mejor actor en una serie dramática

Diego Luna está entre los nominados de los Critics Choice Awards 2023. El mexicano compartirá por el premio a mejor actor en una serie dramática, gracias a su papel en ‘Andor’.

Diego Luna en el lanzamiento especial de los anfitriones de Disney+ de la nueva serie "Andor".
Foto: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
Andrea Espinoza
Andrea Espinoza

El actor mexicano Diego Luna fue nominado a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en la categoría de Mejor Actor en serie drama, por su participación en la serie “Andor”.

Luna junto a Ismael Cruz Córdova (Quien estuvo en “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) son los únicos latinos que han logrado tener ese reconocimiento.

Diego Luna se medirá con Jeff Bridges y Bob Odenkirk, además el mexicano ha sido una sorpresa para muchos.

Los Critics Choise Awards 2023 se realizará el 15 de enero en Los Ángeles y esta sería su 28° entrega.

La expansión del universo de “Star Wars” junto a Diego Luna es un proyecto que contiene los elementos más característicos de la saga original, como lo son los Jedi o las inolvidables espadas láser; es por ello, que el público la ha aceptado con los brazos abiertos y muy bien valorada por los críticos.

Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023

Mejor serie de drama

  • “Andor” (Disney+)
  • “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
  • “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “Euphoria” (HBO)
  • “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
  • “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
  • “Severance” (Apple TV+)
  • “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Barry” (HBO)
  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Better Things” (FX)
  • “Ghosts” (CBS)
  • “Hacks” (HBO Max)
  • “Reboot” (Hulu)
  • “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Mejor serie limitada (MINISERIE)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

  • “Gaslit” (Starz)
  • “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)
  • “The Offer” (Paramount+)
  • “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
  • “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
  • “This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)
  • “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Mejor película para televisión

  • “Fresh” (Hulu)
  • “Prey” (Hulu)
  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
  • “The Survivor” (HBO)
  • “Three Months” (Paramount+)
  • “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
  • Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

  • Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
  • Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

    • Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

    • Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
    • Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
    • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
    • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

      • Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

      • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
      • Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
      • James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
      • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
      • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
      • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

        • Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

        • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
        • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
        • Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
        • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
        • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
        • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

          • Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada

          • Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
          • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
          • Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
          • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
          • Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
          • Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

            • Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada

            • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
            • Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
            • Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
            • Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
            • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
            • Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

              • Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

              • “1899” (Netflix)
              • “Borgen” (Netflix)
              • “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)
              • “Garcia!” (HBO Max)
              • “The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)
              • “Kleo” (Netflix)
              • “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)
              • “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
              • “Tehran” (Apple TV+)

                • Mejor serie animada