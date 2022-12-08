Critics Choice Awards 2023: Diego Luna nominado a mejor actor en una serie dramática

El actor mexicano Diego Luna fue nominado a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en la categoría de Mejor Actor en serie drama, por su participación en la serie “Andor”.
Luna junto a Ismael Cruz Córdova (Quien estuvo en “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) son los únicos latinos que han logrado tener ese reconocimiento.
Diego Luna se medirá con Jeff Bridges y Bob Odenkirk, además el mexicano ha sido una sorpresa para muchos.
Los Critics Choise Awards 2023 se realizará el 15 de enero en Los Ángeles y esta sería su 28° entrega.
La expansión del universo de “Star Wars” junto a Diego Luna es un proyecto que contiene los elementos más característicos de la saga original, como lo son los Jedi o las inolvidables espadas láser; es por ello, que el público la ha aceptado con los brazos abiertos y muy bien valorada por los críticos.
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023
Mejor serie de drama
- “Andor” (Disney+)
- “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Euphoria” (HBO)
- “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Better Things” (FX)
- “Ghosts” (CBS)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “Reboot” (Hulu)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Mejor serie limitada (MINISERIE)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Gaslit” (Starz)
- “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)
- “The Offer” (Paramount+)
- “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
- “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
- “This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)
- “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Mejor película para televisión
- “Fresh” (Hulu)
- “Prey” (Hulu)
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
- “The Survivor” (HBO)
- “Three Months” (Paramount+)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
- “1899” (Netflix)
- “Borgen” (Netflix)
- “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)
- “Garcia!” (HBO Max)
- “The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)
- “Kleo” (Netflix)
- “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)
- “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
- “Tehran” (Apple TV+)
- “Bluey” (Disney+)
- “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
- “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
- “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)
- “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)
- “Undone” (Prime Video)
- “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
- “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)
- “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)
- “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)
- “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)
- “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)
- “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
Mejor serie animada
Mejor talk show
Mejor especial de comedia
Seguir leyendo:
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email