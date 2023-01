Este hombre vive con un modelo de silicona a tamaño real de su esposa muerta

Kaikhali's Tapas Sandilya is in news for #love for his deceased #wife .The 65 yo retd businessman got a real #life #statue of his wife who passed away during #Covid. He got a silicone bust made of her at the cost of 2.5 lakh to fulfil her last #wish #achchikhabar #goodnews pic.twitter.com/Uq6B8NrjE6