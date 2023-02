Milagro en Turquía: Difunden momento cuando niña es rescatada después de 178 horas bajo los escombros del terremoto

#TurkeySyriaEarthquake2023

More Miracles😍

4-year-old Miray holding on to life!

In #Adıyaman in #Turkey a 4-year-old girl #Miray was pulled out of the rubble 178 hours after the deadly earthquake ♥️♥️♥️

Hope Miray will be able to get over this trauma 🙏🏻😞#GodHelpTurkeyAndSyria pic.twitter.com/iA07aMEoDN