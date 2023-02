Identifican al hombre que mató a dos hijas de su novia y otra joven que estaba de visita; el sospechoso es padre de cuatro hijos

Laisha Perez, 14, was one of three teenage girls killed in a murder-suicide in Galena Park Saturday. The community is coming together to raise funds for the teen's family. https://t.co/bYup4FsB71 #galenapark #kprc2 #click2houston #htx #hounews— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 21, 2023