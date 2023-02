El nuevo contrato de Manny Machado con los Padres le hará ganar $65,469 dólares por hora

Manny Machado will earn in the next 11 years:



– $31.8 million per season

– $5.3 million per month

– $196,408 per game

– $65,469 per hour

– $49,102 per at-bat

– $21,823 per inning

– $10,912 per swing

– $1,091 per minute

– $18 per second pic.twitter.com/pnA2ATPaPo