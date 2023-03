Áreas del Valle de San Fernando registran caída de copos de nieve e intenso granizo

Scattered showers affecting southwest California. Snow levels are very low (near 1,000 feet) with reports of snow in Santa Clarita and Claremont. Showers will be brief and generally light, and should retreat to just the north mountain slopes this evening. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/ZR1sbEjyYk— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 1, 2023