Tragedies Reveal the Desperation of Migrants and the Cruelty of Our Immigration System

Washington, DC – The fire that claimed at least 39 lives at a Mexican detention center is a tragic reminder of the human toll of our broken immigration system and the desperation of many to seek safety and better opportunities in the United States. Those jailed at the facility were facing deportation. The Washington Post reports:

“Protests are not uncommon at Mexico’s migrant detention facilities, which are often overcrowded. In October, migrants rioted at a detention center in the border city of Tijuana, with police and National Guard troops swooping in to restore order. A month later, another riot erupted in a large detention center in the southern city of Tapachula.”

As horrific as these incidents are, the loss of life in Ciudad Juarez is yet another in a long line of tragedies stemming from migrants who are willing to risk their lives to enter the United States. Just in the past month:

“Two migrants were found dead in a shipping container on a train the authorities stopped east of Uvalde, Texas, on Friday, according to local police. One other person was left in serious condition and another in critical condition. …In the past years, migrants have taken increasingly risky paths to evade detection and enter the US. Immigrant rights advocates have attributed the rise in deaths at the border to policies that have made it more difficult for migrants to seek refuge in the US, according to CNN’s previous reporting.”