Se anuncian los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

El próximo 7 de mayo se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles la entrega de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards, y este año la cinta más nominada es “Top Gun: Maverick”, mientras que las series “Stranger things” y “The last of us” compiten en seis categorías cada una. El evento será conducido por Drew Barrymore.
Artistas como Bad Bunny, Florence Pugh y Harry Styles podrían llevarse el premio en forma de cubo de palomitas, pero a ello hay que agregar reality shows como “Vanderpump rules”, “Jersey Shore family vacation” y “RuPaul’s drag race”. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Programa de Televisión:
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Mejor Actuación en una película:
Austin Butler – “Elvis”
Florence Pugh – “Don’t worry, darling”
KeKe Palmer – “Nope”
Michael B. Jordan – “Creed III”
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Actuación en un programa de televisión:
Aubrey Plaza – “The white lotus”
Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”
Riley Keough – “Daisy Jones & the six”
Sadie Sink – “Stranger things”
Selena Gomez – “Only murders in the building”
Mejor Héroe:
Diego Luna – “Andor”
Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”
Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
Pedro Pascal – “The last of us”
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Villano:
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
El oro – Cocaine Bear
Mejor Beso
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actuación de Comedia:
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien- Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge- Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Artista Revelación:
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor Pelea:
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
El escape de Narkina 5 – Andor
Actuación más aterradora:
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon -– Smile
Mejor Dúo:
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey-– The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Elenco que patea traseros:
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Mejor Canción:
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Mejor Serie Reality Documental:
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Mejor Serie de Competencias:
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Mejor Conductor:
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mejor Equipo en un Reality:
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”
RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Mejor Documental de Música:
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
