Se anuncian los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

El próximo 7 de mayo se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles la entrega de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards, y este año la cinta más nominada es “Top Gun: Maverick”, mientras que las series “Stranger things” y “The last of us” compiten en seis categorías cada una. El evento será conducido por Drew Barrymore.

Artistas como Bad Bunny, Florence Pugh y Harry Styles podrían llevarse el premio en forma de cubo de palomitas, pero a ello hay que agregar reality shows como “Vanderpump rules”, “Jersey Shore family vacation” y “RuPaul’s drag race”. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Programa de Televisión:

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Mejor Actuación en una película:

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Florence Pugh – “Don’t worry, darling”

KeKe Palmer – “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan – “Creed III”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Actuación en un programa de televisión:

Aubrey Plaza – “The white lotus”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”

Riley Keough – “Daisy Jones & the six”

Sadie Sink – “Stranger things”

Selena Gomez – “Only murders in the building”

Mejor Héroe:

Diego Luna – “Andor”

Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal – “The last of us”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Villano:

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

El oro – Cocaine Bear

Mejor Beso

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actuación de Comedia:

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien- Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge- Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Artista Revelación:

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor Pelea:

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

El escape de Narkina 5 – Andor

Actuación más aterradora:

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon -– Smile

Mejor Dúo:

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey-– The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Elenco que patea traseros:

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor Canción:

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Mejor Serie Reality Documental:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor Serie de Competencias:

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Mejor Conductor:

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mejor Equipo en un Reality:

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mejor Documental de Música:

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

