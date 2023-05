Un mexicano estará en el banquillo de uno de los clubes más grandes de Bélgica

I asked #NYCFC's Nick Cushing about Ronny Deila & Efrain Juarez moving from Standard Liege to #ClubBrugge.



Cushing worked closely w/ both for over 2 years including the #MLS Cup '21 season.



"I learned so much from him. I've watch a lot of their [Liege] games." Listen⬇️@NYCFC pic.twitter.com/QYbnXNaA57— Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) May 26, 2023