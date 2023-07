Tragedia en la India: Mueren 15 personas electrocutadas tras explosión de transformador

#UttarakhandNews : Tragic accident due to transfer explosion in Namami Gange project near Alaknanda in Chamoli, 10 people died due to electrocution. pray for those whom R injured #RIP #Uttrakhand #NamamiGange #AmitabhBachchan #ProjectK, #BroTheAvatar #TeJran #Dwarka #Livefeed pic.twitter.com/U9fEEkSz46